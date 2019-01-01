DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with SLED confirmed Tuesday that a man charged in a wild crime spree that involved an armed robbery, high-speed chase, and a lengthy gun battle with deputies on December 7 is behind bars in Spartanburg County.
The suspect was identified as Jerel Nathaniel Mosley Jr., 18, of Lyman.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the incident began in Duncan around 4:20 a.m., when police there received a report of an armed robbery at the McDonald's on SC 290 near I-85.
According to an affidavit for arrest, Mosley forced the McDonald's employees into an office at gunpoint and pointed the gun at another worker who was arriving as Mosley was fleeing with cash.
Duncan officers found the suspect behind the truck stop next to the McDonald's and the suspect fired shots at officers before speeding off, Wright said.
A car chase began, and both Lyman police and Spartanburg County deputies joined in, Wright said. The suspect continued to shoot during the chase, which spanned down 290 toward Reidville Road.
Eventually, Mosley blew out two tires and then made a U-turn toward deputies as he continued to fire. That's when Wright said a deputy rammed the suspect's vehicle head-on to stop him near Commerce Street.
“He went head on into that car knowing there was gunfire coming from it. He did it to keep other officers from getting hit, and I’m really proud of him," Wright said.
Mosley then got out of his car and fired more shots, Wright said, which led the other law enforcement officers to return fire.
Mosley was struck by the gunfire several times, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo.
Mosley was handcuffed and deputies provided aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was then taken to the hospital.
Wright said the deputy involved in the crash was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Wright said the gun battle lasted about six-minutes and the suspect's gunfire struck some of the officers' cars.
One Duncan police officer, One Lyman officer, and two county deputies were involved in the incident. None were hurt.
"We are sincerely thankful that no citizens or officers were injured during this incident," Bobo stated in a news release.
According to online jail records, Mosley was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Dec. 13.
SLED charged Mosley with five counts of kidnapping, five counts of armed robbery, blue light violation, and possession of a weapon, according to warrants.
Online jail records show the Spartanburg Police Department and Lyman Police Department filed additional charges for kidnapping, armed robbery, and weapons offenses.
