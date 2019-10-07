FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED agents said a man accused of human trafficking has been arrested along the South Carolina coast and agents believe he has additional victims that they need help finding.
SLED said Jason Roger Pope, 42, was arrested back in August and charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree, promoting prostitution of a minor, and kidnapping.
Pope is currently behind bars in the Florence County Detention Center after bond was denied on all charges.
According to Pope’s arrest warrants, at least one victim was confined to a room in a home in Darlington and held against her will to perform sex acts.
Warrants state the crimes occurred at various times between 2017 and 2019. The first spree was between Sept. 27 and Dec. 13, 2017, with another was between July 2018 and September 2019, and another between July 1 through 30th of this year.
Anyone with information on additional victims or additional crimes connected to this case is asked to contact SLED at 866-472-8477.
