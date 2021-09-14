HAMPTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced they arrested a man from Colleton County in connection to the shooting incident on September 4 involving Alex Murdaugh.
Officials say on September 4, 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith conspired with Murdaugh to benefit from insurance payments. According to officials, Murdaugh asked Smith to help him commit suicide by shooting him in the head.
On the night of September 4, Officials say Smith followed Murdaugh to Old Salkehatchie Road and shot him as he stood him the roadway. Smith fled the scene to an unknown location and disposed of the firearm. Despite their plan, Murdaugh survived the shooting and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.
On September 13, Officials say Murdaugh admitted to SLED that he wanted Smith to murder him so that his son could collect his life insurance policy. They add that the policy is valued at around ten million dollars. Smith admitted to officials the next day that he was present during the shooting and that he disposed of the firearm after the incident.
Officials say that Smith was charged with the following:
- Assisted suicide
- Assault and battery of a high aggravated nature
Pointing and presenting a firearm
- Insurance fraud
- Conspiracy to commit insurance fraud
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
Officials expect to file additional charges in this case. Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center, according to officials.
