GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED said on Tuesday that agents had filed charges against a man who was shot by a Greenville County deputy while the suspect was reportedly armed on the roof of an apartment building.
The incident unfolded early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Toscano Court. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the apartment building to investigate noises on the roof. When the responding deputy arrived, that deputy encountered a man on the roof of the building.
At some point during the deputy's interaction, the sheriff's office said the person on the roof pulled a gun and the deputy opened fire.
The fire department was called in to help get the suspect down from the building.
Deputies said the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
On Tuesday, SLED identified that suspect as Tyson Devlin Moody, 32. Moody has been released from the hospital and is now charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful possession of a pistol, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
SLED said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The deputy involved was not hurt and will be placed on paid administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.
MORE NEWS - Suspect wanted in Spartanburg County after shooting ex-girlfriend "numerous times", stealing her vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.