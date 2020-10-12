COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported in their 2019 crime report a rise in murder, assaults, and assault on law enforcement rates in S.C. while property crimes drop.
SLED said the rate of murders went up 6.7 percent, aggravated assaults were up 4 percent while the rate of law enforcement officers assaulted was up 20 percent in 2019.
“I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state including the number of murders, assaults and violent attacks on law enforcement officers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel in a news release. “I’m concerned that these numbers may go even higher due to the many stresses we have faced so far in 2020.”
SLED said the 2019 Uniform Crime Report showed the rate of violent crimes increased by less than one percent compared to 2018. Property crimes dropped 5.3 percent in 2019 when compared to the previous year. It is the fifth consecutive year the number of property crimes declined.
“I am pleased to see a steady decline in the rate of property crimes including burglary and arson,” Keel said. “We’re also encouraged to see the rates for robbery and sexual battery drop as well.”
SLED mentioned that the data compiled for their report comes from the sheriff's and police departments across the state.
“We thank the sheriffs, chiefs of police, their officers and staff who protect our communities and provide the data for this report,” said Keel.
Click here to view the full Crime in South Carolina 2019.
