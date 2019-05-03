NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Newberry woman is facing charges after using her vehicle to repeatedly strike another vehicle driven by her husband while children and another adult were in the vehicle, officials say.
Heather Nicole Collins, 25, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of malicious injury to private property.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Collins was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
