COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Monday they've opened an investigation into allegations involving Alex Murdaugh.
These allegations claim Murdaugh misappropriated funds during his time as a lawyer at his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED) in Hampton, South Carolina. Murdaugh left the firm earlier this month, according to officials.
“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process,” said Chief Mark Keel. “As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”
Below is a timeline inside the Murdaugh in the family death investigation:
June 17, 2021:
- Deputies in Hampton County say Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were found shot to death at their property in Colleton County. At the time, Alex Murdaugh was facing charges from a 2019 boat crash that killed a 19-year-old girl.
Sept. 4, 2021
- Investigators say Alex Murdaugh was reportedly changing a tire on the side of the road in Hampton County when someone in a truck and shot him in the head.
Sept. 6, 2021 - Labor Day
- Murdaugh announces he is resigning from his law firm and check into rehab.
- The law firm later accuses Murdaugh of stealing money from them.
Sept. 8, 2021
- South Carolina State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh's law license.
Sept. 13, 2021
- SLED announces they're investigating allegations that Murdaugh misappropriated funds from law firm.
