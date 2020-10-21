GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, agents with SLED released the names of the two suspects involved in an incident that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says led to one of their deputies loss of life. One of those suspects faces a list of charges, including murder.
It was on Tuesday when Sheriff Hobart Lewis confirmed one of his deputies died after a series of incidents on I-85 that sent five people to the hospital, including two other deputies.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop led to a physical confrontation between deputies and a person in the stopped car.
It happened around 3 p.m. on I-85 North near White Horse Road.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said one person in the car got into a physical altercation with two deputies.
During the scuffle, Lewis said the vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor trailer.
"The exact sequence of events is unclear," Lewis said, but at some point, another deputy's patrol car also struck the suspect's vehicle, and the deputy driving that car was injured as well.
All three deputies were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and both people from the suspects' vehicle were taken into custody and also transported to the hospital.
Sheriff Lewis later confirmed Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away at the hospital.
A large group of law enforcement officers and others from the community gathered outside Greenville Memorial Hospital just before 5 p.m. Many were seen embracing in the parking lot.
Lewis said the other two deputies and both suspects are also expected to recover.
Jumper is survived by his wife, daughter, parents, sister and in-law.
“Everybody loved Jumper. He was a man of integrity and passion," the sheriff recalled.
The sheriff's office later released this statement from Lewis in a news release:
“Conley Jumper was a man of integrity and passion. When I say passion, I mean the man was as dedicated to the job as they come. He was larger than life, both literally and figuratively. At over 6’4” he was a gentle giant who always wore a contagious smile. I say Master Deputy Jumper, but what the record should reflect from this day forward is Sergeant Conley Jumper. His uncanny leadership will be remembered by all. Sergeant Jumper served our agency and the men and women of Greenville County for 28 years. He spent his last years on the GCSO Interdiction team where he received numerous accolades, including multiple distinguished service awards and the prestigious Russ Sorrow Award. Jumper was an officer who embodied the true essence of a public servant. He had more certifications and instructed more classes than anyone can count and that’s because he always strived to be the best deputy he could be. He was a tireless worker and loving friend and he had a heart of gold. He will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”
Lewis asked the community to keep the sheriff's office and Jumper's family in their prayers.
The sheriff said Jumper had served as a law enforcement officer for 28 years.
I-85 North was shut down near Exit 44 as troopers investigate the wrecks.
Troopers said a detour was setup using the I-185 toll road. Troopers said drivers should ccess the I-185 toll road from I-85 North and take I-185 toward Greenville to US 25, then take US 25 (White Horse Road) south back to I-85.
SLED is also assisting in the investigation.
The suspects have been identified by SLED as Ray Kelly and Tornell Laureano. So far their charges have not been released, but we're expecting that information from SLED sometime Wednesday.
Wednesday morning, Laureano went before a judge on a separate charge of drug trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine. She was denied bond by the judge for that charge.
We later learned Kelly was handed down a list of charges from GCSO, including one count of murder. The other 10 charges are:
- Speeding more than 15 MPH but under 25 MPH
- Driving too close to a vehicle in front
- No driver’s license, 1st offense
- Giving false info to police
- Trafficking meth/cocaine greater than 28G
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (not qualified for life sentence)
- Two counts of resisting arrest with assault/injury
- Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon
- Assault and battery, high and aggravated
Kelly is expected to go through bond court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also posted a link to an online fundraiser to assist Conley's family.
(1) comment
Prayers for the deceased deputy and his family.
