HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is opening up another criminal investigation tied to the Alex Murdaugh case.
SLED is now investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate, according to the department. Satterfield was employed as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh's, according to SLED.
Satterfield died Feb. 26, 2018 but her death wasn’t reported to the Hampton County
Coroner’s Office at the time and an autopsy wasn’t done either, according to the Office.
The Office said her death was ruled “natural” on her death certificate, but they say it’s inconsistent with the injuries she would have gotten in a trip and fall accident.
