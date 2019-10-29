Orangeburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating an Orangeburg woman after they say she fraudulently obtained funds from falsified travel vouchers while employed by Clemson University.
According to agents with SLED, 43-year-old Yolanda Gvette Felder, defrauded the university of $8,234.03 while employed at the S.C. Coalition of Math and Science satellite office located in Orangeburg, S.C.
Arrest warrants say Felder submitted and falsified travel voucher documentation that she did not earn in order to receive mileage reimbursement expenses for unsubstantiated work travel.
According to SLED, a forensic audit conducted by CU Internal Auditing confirmed the fraud and documentation was provided to SLED by the university.
Felder was charged with obtaining signature or property under false pretenses.
She was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
SLED investigated this case at the request of Clemson University Police Department.
The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor's Office.
More news: Police: Suspect being sought after armed robbery along Congaree Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.