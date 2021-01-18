EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say a Pickens County man has been arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device.
58-year-old, David Scott Halsey, was charged with "possession, manufacture, transport destructive device or explosive for damage, injury or death."
Arrest warrants state that on or around November 2, 2020, Halsey was in possession of Hexamethylene Triperoxide Diamine (HMTD), a known improvised explosive device.
Agents with SLED tell us the arrest comes in conjunction with a federal investigation. On Sunday, the FBI was spotted along Boxwood Court and Henry Street in Easley.
In addition to SLED and the FBI, the Easley Police Department and Picken's County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.
Halsey was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center where he is being held on a $150,000 bond with an additional hold for the FBI.
