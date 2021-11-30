HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released the 911 call of the incident involving Gloria Satterfield in the Alex Murdaugh saga.
Satterfield was the former housekeeper of the Murdaugh family who died after falling down some steps outside of the Murdaugh home on Feb. 2, 2018.
The dispatcher refers to the woman calling as Maggie, who was the wife of Alex Murdaugh.
She says Satterfield was “somewhat conscious” and mumbling but was breathing.
Both Maggie and her son, Paul, were found dead at the home in June of this year and were reportedly found by Alex Murdaugh, according to SLED.
No one has been charged with their murders, however.
