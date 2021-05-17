COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new guidance on Monday evening after Governor McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law.
SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a press release, “It’s critical for gun owners to understand the new law before carrying their weapon in public,”
Officials say that despite the signing of the law, it will not go into effect until August 16. This means that those with a valid concealed weapon permit (CWP) will not be able to carry a handgun openly in South Carolina until that date.
According to officials, the Open Carry with Training Act will not change who can carry a firearm. It changes the way a CWP holder can carry a handgun in public, according to officials.
The Open Carry with Training Act also does not change where a CWP holder can carry in South Carolina. Public businesses, private businesses, and employers can post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid CWP holder, according to officials.
According to a news release issued by SLED, "during the next 90 days, SLED will be working diligently to develop the necessary training curriculum for the handgun education course; coordinate with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to create and provide training for law enforcement personnel; and overhaul our internal process to handle the required changes that impact applications and renewals."
Anyone who is interested in openly carrying their weapon in public is strongly encouraged to read through the recently signed laws and all other applicable South Carolina gun laws.
The full SLED news release can be found here mediareleases.aspx (sc.gov).
