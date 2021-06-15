COLLETON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday released an update on the investigation into the double homicide of Paul and Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh that occurred in June.
In a release, SLED says that Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and Maggie's husband, contacted Colleton County dispatch on June 7 at 10:07 p.m. to report that he discovered the two victims shot outside their residence near Moselle Rod. in Islandton, SC.
SLED confirmed that deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office responded immediately and found that both Paul and Maggie had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. During this time, SLED was requested to assist in the double murder investigation by CCSO, according to the release.
SLED says that agents arrived to assist on scene at around 12:07AM on June 8. The agency confirmed that it is continuing to pursue all leads related to the case.
It was also previously reported that Randolph Murdaugh III, grandfather of Paul and father-in-law of Maggie, died just days later.
PREVIOUSLY: Mother, son from prominent SC legal family found shot dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.