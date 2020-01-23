ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in an arson that led to an explosion that leveled a house.
Meanwhile, South Carolina's Law Enforcement Division said a person who resides at the home is part of an active investigation into an Upstate man's death, which occurred almost one year ago.
Deputies said the explosion happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Craft Road.
When deputies arrived, they said the 1,320-square-foot structure was flattened and on fire. Debris from the home was found as far as 80 feet away from the foundation.
A GBI bomb technician was called in to help investigate and determined a bomb was not used. The investigator believed someone set a fire using an air-fuel mixture.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-282-2421.
The house was empty when it blew up and deputies said a woman owns the home but lives elsewhere and her daughter only resides there part-time.
"The resident is part of SLED’s active investigation into the death of Rodney Gilmer,"SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said in an email.
An outbuilding near the house explosion was spray painted with the message "2/ 18 Justice for Rodney). The graffiti also included profanity.
Gilmer was shot and killed inside his home along Whirlaway Circle in Anderson County on February 18.
Deputies said at the time that they were called to the home for a domestic dispute, but that dispute resulted in a shooting.
