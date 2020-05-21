GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolnia) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division says agents are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Greenwood Thursday evening.
SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed the response to FOX Carolina just after 10 p.m., but no further details were immediately available.
A spokesperson for Greenwood PD tells us they arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. and is working on getting us details. We were able to confirm the officer involved is apparently going to be okay.
Stay tuned for updates.
