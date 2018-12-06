PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with SLED confirm to FOX Carolina they are en route to a reported officer-involved shooting in Pelzer Thursday evening.
According to officials, initial information indicates the scene involves deputies with Anderson County. Further, SLED says all officers are okay but have no other information.
SLED investigators are en route to the scene. There was no information on the conditions of anyone else as of writing.
FOX Carolina is on scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.
