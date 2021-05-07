LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, agents with SLED said a Laurens County man has been charged after assaulting a minor.
According to the agency, and investigation into 45-year-old Leon Symes Deitz was requested by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. After investigating, Deitz was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
SLED said Deitz was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
