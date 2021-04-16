HANAHAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Hanahan Police Department says that Janice and Jerry Hatcher have been found after going missing Friday morning out of Hanahan.
A release from Hanahan police was shared by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division saying that the two were last seen riding in a 2014 black Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina license plate reading KCT690.
Their vehicle was last seen in Lake City on Friday at around 11:30 am and police say the two could still be in the area.
Police say that both Jerry and Janice suffer from dementia and are considered endangered.
Janice Hatcher is described by police as measuring around five feet, eight inches in height and weighing around 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jerry Hatcher is around five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 163 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to police
On Saturday morning, SLED confirmed that the couple was found safe.
