Columbia, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The overall rate for violent crimes in South Carolina going up, but property crimes seem to be going down, according to new statistics released Thursday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The figures are from 2016 violent crime reports and 2015 property crime reports.
SLED said the rate of violent crimes increased 1.5 percent from 2015 to 2016. The rate of property crime dropped over 2 percent in 2016 when compared to the previous year.
"The rates are based on crimes per 10,000 residents of our growing state. While decreasing rates for property crime is encouraging, what is troubling is the increasing number of aggravated assaults, robberies, and assaults on law enforcement officers." SLED Chief Mark Keel in a news release.
The full Crime in South Carolina 2016 report is available on SLED's website at www.sled.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.