COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a teen inmate they say left a juvenile justice complex in Columbia Wednesday evening, and we're told the teen was convicted of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2019.
According to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice's public information officer on Twitter, 16-year-old Nicholas Rios is believed to have left the Broad River Road Complex. SLED has deployed air and ground units to search for him along with local law enforcement.
🚨 This evening, 16-year-old Nicholas Rios is believed to have left the DJJ Broad River Road Complex in Columbia. SLED air and ground units are actively searching for Mr. Rios along with local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Jo8p9JCsQk— SCDJJ (@SCDJJPIO) January 16, 2020
We did more research on Rios, and found out more details on his charges.
A post from the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office page on Facebook revealed Rios pleaded guilty to burglarizing, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman in her own home in July 2019.
Rios was sentenced to 35 years in prison for first-degree burglary and 30 years for each attempted murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault charge levied against him. The sentences are running concurrently, and he has to serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. After his eventual release, he will need to register as a sex offender.
Rios was waived from family court in November 2019 to General Sessions Court for prosecution as an adult because the victim was left with "extensive injuries" according to assistant solicitor Lauren Vinson.
Rios stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white crew neck T-shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. He has no other identifying markers.
Rios is currently serving a 35-year sentence for criminal sexual conduct. Anyone who sees Rios should exercise caution and immediately call 9-1-1 if he is spotted.
