GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating after agents said a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s firearm discharged during a struggle with a shoplifting suspect.
Greenville County deputies said the incident happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. along Cliffview Court in Greer.
SLED said deputies responded to a home on Cliffview to arrest Sean Theodore Kaiser on suspicion of shoplifting.
SLED said Kaiser, 40, resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy. During the struggle with the suspect, SLED said the deputy’s gun discharged.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not struck but a victim suffered a gunshot wound. It's not clear yet, based on the reports from law enforcement agencies, if the person struck was Kaiser or another person at the scene.
Kaiser was charged with resisting/assault, beat or wound police officer. He was booked into the county jail on Monday on that offense and a charge of shoplifting.
According to Kaiser’s arrest warrant from SLED, the suspect had his hands behind his back when he suddenly attacked and injured the deputy, all while a family member of Kaiser and the deputy were telling him not to resist arrest.
The warrant stated the deputy sustained multiple injuries and had to receive emergency medical treatment.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a Critical Incident Community Briefing video detailing the shooting will be released on December 4 at 8 a.m.
