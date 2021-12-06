ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they concluded their investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Abbeville County that resulted in a suspect's death.
SLED said the incident happened when deputies from the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on June 14.
Officials said Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo reviewed the report and stated in a letter to SLED that the deputy was "completely justified."
We covered this story as it broke in June.
Previously: Victim of Abbeville Co. officer involved shooting identified by coroner
