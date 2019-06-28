PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said after he was accused of using money paid to his company for a renovation by the town of Pacolet for his own personal use instead of completing the project.
According to the arrest warrants, Callis J. Anderson was charged with embezzlement of public funds and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, and fraud/failure to pay laborers or others.
SLED reports state Pacolet paid the Anderson Group approximately $568,360 between 2016 and 2017.
The Anderson Group, Callis Anderson’s company, won a bid to renovate an old mill building into a senior and activity center for the town. Checks were sent to Anderson between January 2016 and May 2017.
The warrants state Anderson used the money he received from Pacolet “for his own personal use and gain” and never fulfilled his obligation to renovate the old mill building.
Jail records show Anderson was booked in the Spartanburg County jail on Thursday morning and released Thursday evening on bond.
