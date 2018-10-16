SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday that a Spartanburg woman has been charged with financial identity fraud.
Agents said that 48-year-old Tanya Vaughn Lux of Spartanburg was arrested Monday in connection with fraudulently obtaining money using another person's identity.
According to a press release, the South Carolina DMV requested that SLED investigate Lux.
Agents said Lux was charged with financial identity fraud and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
