LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged a suspect involved in Laurens County officer involved shooting in Gray Court.
The agency said they arrested a man on Monday in connection to a confrontation that occurred Sunday with deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
SLED said 30-year-old Richard Lewis Hill, Jr. was charged with two counts of Assault/Attempted Murder, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Unlawful Carrying of Pistol, and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.
The agency said Hill was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
SLED said this is an active ongoing investigation.
