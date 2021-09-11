HORRY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they're investigating an incident involving a state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
Officials say the state trooper shot a suspect when they got into a confrontation during a traffic stop. The injured suspect was taken to a local hospital, according to officials. The state trooper was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to officials, SLED investigates officer-involved shootings when the agency involved requests them. While investigating an incident, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation into the incident.
Officials say SLED agents will interview potential witnesses, collect all relevant evidence and forensically test evidence as needed.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to officials. They add that this incident is the 28th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.
