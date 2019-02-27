SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED said a suspect who was barricaded in an apartment Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody after SWAT teams descended on the apartment complex.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice issued by a magistrate when the standoff began.
Seneca police said the standoff took place at Crescent Point Apartments and their officers provided perimeter security. Crenshaw said the suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom and told deputies he had a weapon.
Crenshaw said he requested assistance from SLED because the suspect is a former Oconee County Deputy. He has not worked with the agency for a little over a year.
Upon SLED agents' arrival, Crenshaw said they were able to establish a line of communication with the suspect.
Shortly after 2 p.m. SLED announced the suspect was in custody. He was transported to a medical facility for a medical evaluation - per standard precaution.
Crenshaw said the suspect will eventually be charged with interference with due process, and transported to a detention facility outside of Oconee County.
Details surrounding what kind of weapon was in the suspect's possession have yet to be confirmed.
"Our deputies serve evictions and foreclosures on residents everyday," Crenshaw said. "Potentially, it can be one of the most dangerous things we do when it comes to civil process."
Crenshaw said no shots were fired during the incident, nor was anyone injured. After the suspect was taken into custody, deputies continued the eviction process.
