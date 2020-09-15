COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with SLED say a man accused of pointing a gun at a university police officer in South Carolina is now facing an additional charge for giving false information to police.
It happened Friday near Allen University in Richland County.
On Saturday, SLED said Ja’Cori Ochum Brown, 26, was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
But on Tuesday, September 15, agents with SLED say "Brown" tried to manipulate law enforcement by presenting false identification and giving false information during his arrest.
Agents say fingerprint analysis in the National Crime Information Center database revealed the suspect's real name to be, Craishun Le Troy Nickens, age 25, from Denmark in Bamberg County.
Agents say arrest warrants were amended to reflect Nickens true identity.
Nickens is accused of pointing the gun at an Allen University police officer, who shot Nickens with his service weapon.
According to WACH-TV, both Nickens and the officer suffered injuries from the shooting but are expected to recover.
SLED says Nickens has been booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A mug shot has not yet been posted on the online jail roster.
He is now charged with Felon in Possession of a firearm, Pointing and Presenting firearms at a person, Carrying or displaying firearms in public building or adjacent areas, and Giving false information to law enforcement.
