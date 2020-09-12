COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with SLED said they have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a university police officer in South Carolina.
It happened Friday near Allen University in Richland County.
SLED said Ja’Cori Ochum Brown, 26, is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
According to the arrest warrants, Brown is accused of pointing the gun at an Allen University police officer, who shot Brown with his service weapon.
According to WACH-TV, both Brown and the officer suffered injuries from the shooting but are expected to recover.
SLED said Saturday that Brown had been booked at the Richland County Detention Center. A mug shot has not yet been posted on the online jail roster.
The investigation is ongoing.
