HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - SLED confirmed Thursday that two people taken into custody on unrelated charges by the the Hart County Sheriff's Office are considered persons-of-interest in a double homicide investigation in Anderson County from over the weekend.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said the duo was detained Sunday evening after troopers stopped a car they were traveling in for speeding on I-85.
Cleveland said troopers also found a stolen gun in possession of Payton Skylar Call and Lester Piercefield.
Cleveland said troopers ran the gun's serial number, which revealed it had been stolen. After that serial number search, Cleveland said investigators learned from South Carolina authorities that the gun may be connected to a homicide that occurred one day prior in Anderson County.
Call was issued a traffic citation and charged with receiving stolen property related to the gun. Piercefield was charged with possession of cocaine and receiving stolen property, also related to the gun, Cleveland said.
On Thursday, a spokesman for SLED confirmed that agents were interviewing Call and Piercefield, and believed them to be persons of interest in the Townville case.
57-year-old Billy Ray Johnson and 30-year-old Amy Jo Lambert were killed in Townville on August 22. The Anderson County coroner said Johnson and Lambert were both found shot and deemed both deaths as homicides.
Deputies said the bodies were discovered after a camper caught fire on Cedar Grove Road.
On Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they had handed over the investigation to SLED once investigators learned that a person who may be connected to the case has a family member who works for the sheriff's office.
Investigators ask anyone with information on the case to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
