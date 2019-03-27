PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that two Pickens County inmates are facing more charges after allegedly attacking a fellow prisoner.
According to SLED, Tedric Lavadas Valentine and Zachery Beith Bishop were charged with assault and battery second degree after the incident on March 6.
An affidavit says that Valentine and Bishop struck the other inmate about the face and head multiple times. The victim sustained moderate bodily injury.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office requested that SLED take over the investigation.
The case is expected to be prosecuted by the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.
