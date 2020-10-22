UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents from SLED announced Thursday they have arrested a Union County man and charged him with murder and rape in a 1976 homicide case.
Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65, was arrested Thursday.
SLED said the victim, Ann Wilson, 45, went missing during her shift while working as a spinner at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills in Chester on March 20, 1976.
Her body and stolen vehicle was later found in Fairfield County near the intersection of Ashford Ferry Road and Dave Jenkins Road in Blair.
Wilson had been sexually assaulted, strangled and beaten.
SLED, in partnership with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, continued to work the case for years. SLED said a recent forensics breakthrough identified that Coleman, through DNA, was involved in the crime.
“Our Agents and forensics experts’ work hard and are dedicated to bringing justice to those who commit crimes against our citizens,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel in a news release. “Whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case. I appreciate the teamwork showed by everyone in helping bring closure to the Wilson family. ”
