Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with SLED have confirmed the arrest of a Laurens County Detention Center officer.
Warrants from SLED say, 33-year-old Phillip Kevin Tollison of Laurens, has been charged with multiple counts of misconduct in office and voyeurism.
Warrants dated from June 26, 2019 through May 5, 2020 say Tollison on multiple occasions invited a victim into his office to change her clothing in private.
The warrants state during these incidents, Tollison set up a web camera in his office and photographed the victim undressing without her knowledge or consent. Warrants state that during each incident Tollison was on duty.
Tollison was arrested and charged five counts of misconduct in office and five counts of voyeurism.
He's being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.
