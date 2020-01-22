INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says an insurance agent in Inman sold fake insurance policies and used money from premiums for his own use.
SLED said in a release Wednesday that 33-year-old David Bruce Fowler II was arrested on Tuesday, January 21. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, and was charged with the following:
- Three counts of forgery less than $10,000
- One count of forgery with no dollar amount
- One count of breach of trust equal or greater than $10,000
The agency says Fowler issued false certificates of liability insurance, sold fake insurance policies, and diverted money from the premiums to give himself more than $17,500 for his own use. He's listed as the CEO of The Fowler Agency.
Warrants released by SLED indicate Fowler defrauded customers between April 2018 and June 2019.
The S.C. Department of Insurance requested the investigation.
Fowler was granted a bond of $2,800 for each charge he was booked under. His bonds total $14,000.
