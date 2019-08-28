GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division said a Greer woman was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of practicing law without a license and without any formal legal training in Greenville County.
Lisa Susan Garrison, 47, was charged with practice of law without a license.
According to the arrest warrant, Garrison practiced law without a license between January and July 2019 and was not a member of the South Carolina Bar at that time.
SLED said they were asked to investigate by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Garrison was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center but was not showing up on the online roster Wednesday morning.
MORE NEWS - Police investigate after shots fired at Simpsonville motel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.