Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating after one person was shot, and an officer discharged his weapon outside a night club early Friday morning.
Police say it all happened around 1:14 a.m. at Club Rehab located at 93 Kensington Drive in Spartanburg.
According to Major Art Littlejohn, officers were in the parking lot of the Circle K adjacent to Club Rehab when they heard a disturbance and responded to the commotion.
Police say officers witnessed a male suspect wearing all red with a gun in his hand. During the incident, one of the responding officers discharged his firearm, but police say he did not strike the suspect.
Police say the suspect was then taken into custody and transported to the jail.
While on scene, officers say several shots were fired by someone in the crowd outside, on the opposite side of the club. Shortly after, police say a victim drove to the hospital in a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot would to his upper chest with non-life threatening injuries.
SLED agents called into investigate the incident, as is standard procedure with all officer-involved shootings, said Friday afternoon that the victim who went to the hospital claimed to have been shot by law enforcement.
"When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances," explained spokesman Tommy Crosby in a news release. "SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter, including the involved officers and the individuals in question. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.
SLED said all evidence they collect will be submitted in a case file to the solicitor's office for review.
SLED said the officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg was the 36th officer involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year, and the first this year involving Spartanburg Police Department.
(2) comments
they do love to shoot
knee grows
