ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into an injury of one of their K9s led to the resignation of a deputy. Now, SLED is investigating to determine if a crime was committed.
Sergeant JT Foster confirmed a K9 officer was injured during a training scenario after it bit its handler. Foster said the handler responded with corrective measures that are not in line with the department's general practices.
The dog was transported to a veterinarian where it was treated for its injuries. It has since been released and is in the care of the department's K9 Unit.
They are anticipated to make a full recovery.
Foster said the deputy involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation began.
The deputy has since resigned, though the investigation remains ongoing.
As of Friday, February 8, ACSO reported the K9 officer was still recovering; and had limited use of his hind leg after undergoing surgery to repair a break to one of the bones.
Deputies said they expect K9 Magnum to return to service once he has fully recovered.
Deputies confirmed on Feb. 13 that their internal affairs investigation was complete and that SLED was now investigating to determine if the dog's former handler should face any charges.
