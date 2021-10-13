BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Beaufort woman has been charged after running a brothel that permitted sex activities near a childcare facility, according to the South Carolina law Enforcement Division.
Lina Tan Driggers, 58, is charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100 yards of a childcare facility, according to the department.
Driggers operated the Oriental Massage Therapy in Charleston County.
