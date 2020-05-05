(FOX Carolina) -- Some people would consider 2020 to be a nightmare, whether awake or asleep.
"There’s a sleep deprivation in the period of time we’re going through right now. I attribute it all to stress," Kendrick Hooks said.
Hooks studies patients at Bon Secours St. Francis Sleep Clinic and said our routines have been thrown off and therefore so have our sleeping patterns.
"A lot of people are having vivid dreams of COVID and it’s all due to sleep deprivation. When our bodies catch up on what we've been we’re missing, we tend to have those really vivid dreams," Hooks said.
Hooks walked us through the phrase "psychogenic fever," it's when your core body temperature rises because of stress.
"The stress itself causes us to have a fever, no inflammation, there's nothing you can take for it, but that’s stress and the psychogenic fever will throw our melatonin production off so our body temperature is higher than what it normal at certain points during the day, which can causes you to go to sleep later and later and later."
With events going on like a pandemic, unemployment and now murder hornets, there's sadly plenty to choose from to keep you up at night. Hooks mentioned cortisol, a hormone fighting stress. However, if it is released too much it can have the opposites effects, impacting your sleep rhythm.
Hooks highly suggests a routine, even if yours has been recently compromised.
"When you break that routine it adds to your stress and anxiety. So if you can’t get yourself in a routine of this is how my day is going to go, this is how I'm going to prepare for sleep, if you can do that on a daily basis you can actually lower some of that stress level," Hooks said.
Hooks suggests breathing exercise before bed, while surrounding yourself with things you love, even if it has to be virtual to help fight stress.
