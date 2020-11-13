Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of children in the Upstate don’t have a bed to call their own. It’s estimated that nearly 400 children living in the Easley area do not have a bed to sleep in, according to the “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” organization. But the nonprofit is rallying together volunteers to build beds and help change that.
“No kid sleeps on the floor in our town” is their motto. The SHP Easley chapter will host a Bed Build event Saturday to build 20 beds for local children who need them.
Volunteers will form an assembly line in the Easley Lowe’s parking lot off Highway 123 Saturday morning. So far, 60 volunteers have signed up and they’re still welcoming more.
Chapter president Phil Sargent says so far they’ve built and given away 16 beds to children in Easley since September 1 this year.
“It’s usually lower income or people who’ve had a situation where they had to move all of a sudden and didn’t have furniture to put in their house,” said Phil Sargent, chapter co-president. “Kids perform better in school if they have a good night’s sleep.”
Tomorrow volunteers will gather in a 10-station assembly line to build 10 bunk beds in 3 and a half hours. All supplies are provided thanks to a partnership with Lowe’s. They’ll also have a drive-thru donation drop-off for new twin size sheets, pillows, comforters, and mattress pads.
Sargent says SHP gets calls every week and they now have a waiting list because the need is growing.
“It’s like Christmas to them. The smile on their face makes it all worth it,” said Sargent.
More volunteers are welcome to come out to tomorrow’s bed build 8-11:30 a.m. in the Easley Lowe’s parking lot off Highway 123; no experience is needed. Then they’ll deliver and assemble beds to homes in the zip codes of 29640, 29641, and 29642 immediately afterward so no child has to go without a bed this holiday season.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Easley Chapter hosts a Build Day every quarter; the next one is scheduled in January. Sargent says they hope to eventually expand to more counties in the Upstate to meet the growing need. Those who are interested in starting a chapter can contact Phil Sargent at (864)238-3304, or message the chapter Facebook page here.
