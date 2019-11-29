SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg's Minority Business Development department has provided a space for small businesses who don't have a brick and mortar business.
They began on Black Friday just in time for small business Saturday.
Shopping for one of a kind items is why many shop small. Urban Collars is just one of several businesses participating in a pop up shop at 146 East Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.
The opportunity is open for businesses opened by minorities.
Christopher Smith, owner of Mama Joe's Southern Sweets says small businesses will benefit from opportunities like this.
Smith says, "as a community we grow together best and we can grow together better."
He says this is "an environment like this giving small businesses the opportunity to get a good footing in the community is a great opportunity for me and that is why I wanted to be a part of it."
Both Smith and Ranada Price, owner of Sweets on the Run say personal tragedy is apart of their motivation to have their own businesses.
Price says her mom, "passed September 26 so I am thinking that God is leading me into this direction... I love doing that and I know she would want me to keep doing it."
Smith lost his grandmother who is the inspiration for Mama Joe's Southern Sweets. He says that her peanut butter cookies and chocolate cake are his favorites.
Price went from making banana pudding and a few other pudding recipes to now several assorted desserts.
Owner of Heavenly Boutique says despite the rise in online shopping, there are also online scams so having this type of interaction with customers is beneficial.
Melissa Lyles says, "people are kind of reluctant about ordering online, but I want to let them know that I am a legitimate business."
Lyles says that she and the others have business licenses in the city of Spartanburg so this helps ease the minds of new customers for these newer businesses.
You'll find services at the pop up shop as well. Marcia Nesbitt says in her 20 years in the school system, she saw a need for reliable after school and summer transportation. So she turned that into a business model.
Nesbitt, Kidz in Motion Transportation Service LLC, says "they are on the go and they can’t get to them because of their work schedule and dad can’t get to them mom can’t get to them so we provide that service. We are missing piece."
Nesbitt and the other business owners say they are very grateful for the opportunity to share their companies with the community in this downtown location.
This holiday pop up will be in that space in downtown Spartanburg until the 22nd.
