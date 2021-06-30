GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce is urging S.C. Senators Graham and Scott to support bipartisan immigration solutions to address worker shortages.
According to organizers, small business owners are struggling to find workers amid the pandemic labor shortage.
During three press conferences in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia, speakers will advocate for immigration solutions that organizers say are focused to expand the workforce, bring certainty to families and help "turbocharge the South Carolina economy".
Speakers include local owners of greenhouses, restaurants, and insurance agencies as well as immigrant entrepreneurs and faith leaders.
MORE NEWS: Lake Hartwell hosts 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.