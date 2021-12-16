GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Less than ten days are left until Christmas.
For small businesses in Greenville, like Greenbrier Cottage, that means customers are frantically looking for that perfect gift.
Owner Vickie Wilkerson loves the Christmas season, and says last year with the pandemic was difficult but there is renewed optimism now.
"This is the final stretch for Greenbrier Cottage and my goal is to let as much walk out that door and put it in as many hands as we can put it in," she said.
At O.P. Taylor's
in downtown Greenville, you can find almost any toy imaginable.
That's where we found Karson Kern looking for presents for his young cousins.
"We're starting to get a little bit of the panic buying, you know we're getting close so yeah I'm looking for ideas," he explained.
As with other stores, the holiday season is an important time for the small business.
"With Christmas and stuff, we do most of our sales actually in the last two months," said Dante Wells, who works at O.P. Taylor's.
At Urban Digs
on Wade Hampton Blvd. the shop has a little bit of everything.
From plants, to artwork, Christmas decorations, and kids toys.
We asked the employees what advice they have for people who are putting off buying presents.
"I think shopping local, and right now with the craziness with shipping and everything being backed up. I think popping into those little stores you wouldn't think to pop into, you can find a lot of hidden treasures," said Isabella McClain.
If you don't live in Greenville or can't make it to shop, you can click here to shop online for local, small businesses in the city.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.