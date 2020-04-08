GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now that a home or work mandate is in place for South Carolina, many small businesses are feeling the pressure as COVID-19 continues to spread.
We stopped by Pickwick Pharmacy off Augusta Road in Greenville to see how things are going. Fortunately, it’s considered an essential business, so the doors are still opened.
Pickwick has been operating since 1947, more than 70 years. However, recently there has been a shift in procedures since more people are quarantined.
“We started curbside pickup; we did outbound calling to let all of our customers know, as well as email/text to let them know they can call us and we will bring it to them - just to the parking lot or deliveries,” said Kelly Odom, manager.
The store has seen less traffic coming in to shop but more people are taking advantage of the curbside and deliveries.
One area they have seen a drastic decline is their soda fountain. Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all restaurants to stop dine-in service. For Pickwick, they’re hoping take-out service will increase.
