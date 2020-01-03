COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a small earthquake was detected near Columbia early Friday morning.
The 1.8 magnitude quake occurred at 3:10 a.m. at a depth of 3 kilometers.
The epicenter was 2.6 miles south of Columbia and 2.4 miles east of Cayce.
