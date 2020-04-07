ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - The US Geological Survey said a 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled part of South Carolina on Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 2 p.m. Monday with an epicenter 8.9 miles away from Rock Hill.
The quake was 54 miles north of Columbia.
No adverse effects were reported.
Small magnitude earthquakes are common in the Carolinas.
MORE NEWS - S.C. DHEC estimates over 13,000 cases of undocumented coronavirus in the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.