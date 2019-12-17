COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Geological Survey said a small earthquake hit near Columbia on December 14.
It happened around 12:23 p.m. with an epicenter about 1.8 miles northeast of Columbia and a mile west of Forest Acres.
The quake was a 2.2 magnitude, which is not strong enough to cause damage or to be felt by humans.
