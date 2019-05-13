SALISBURY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two small earthquakes rattled North Carolina Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The first, a 1.8 magnitude quake, happened at 4:17 a.m. about 8.6 miles northwest of Salisbury at a depth of 12 kilometers.
The second, slightly more powerful quake happened seven minutes later.
That quake registered as 2.1 in magnitude.
The epicenter was in a similar location, 8.4 miles away from Salisbury.
No other details were immediately available.
