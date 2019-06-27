KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (FOX Carolina) – Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue posted a friendly warning for North Carolina beach goers this week: Tiny little sea creatures that resemble jellyfish may be spotted in the water.
The critters are actually called salps, and are present because of phytoplankton blooms, which are their food source. The black dot in the center of them is their digestive system.
The good news is they are completely harmless.
The post also included this fun fact: Although salps appear similar to jellyfish because of their simple body form and planktonic behavior, they are chordates: animals with dorsal nerve cords, related to vertebrates, animals with backbones. This means they are more closely related to humans than jellyfish!
